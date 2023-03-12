A man was fatally stabbed after a fight broke out inside a Santa Clarita business on Saturday night.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the Santa Clarita Station, law enforcement was called to the business in the 22500 block of 14th Street around 11:40 p.m. for a report of “males fighting inside a business”.

Paramedics arrived shortly after police and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Deputies detained multiple persons of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.