A man was arrested by the Culver City Police Department on Sunday after officers say he exhibited some decidedly un-Christian behavior at a local church.

According to police, the unidentified assailant stabbed another man with kitchen shears at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 4427 Overland Ave., police said in a news release.

When officers arrived just after 8:15 p.m., the victim was bleeding at the church building entry. He was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds to his neck and back.

The assailant was also located and taken into custody. The incident will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

Police have not detailed a possible motive for the attack, and no further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.