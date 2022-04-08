A man was taken into custody after stabbing three family members then barricading himself in a Tustin home Thursday evening, police said.

Police responded to the home in the 1300 block of Sun Dial shortly before 8 p.m. after getting a call about the stabbings.

They arrived at the scene and found out that a man had stabbed the three women in his family with a knife, Tustin Police Department officials said in a news release.

Officers were able to take the three women to safety as the man barricaded himself in the home.

Two of the victims were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, while the third was treated at the scene.

Meanwhile, officers surrounded the home, making sure the man doesn’t inflict any more harm, police said.

“While on scene, Officers learned the suspect has a background in martial arts training and suffers with mental health issues,” Tustin police said.

Officers called for backup, with more officers and tactical teams arriving from the Irvine and Tustin police departments.

Several hours later, crisis negotiators were able to get the man to surrender peacefully and he was taken into custody.

“Due to the extensive planning, coordination and demonstration of great restraint by all involved personnel, this incident concluded safely with no injuries to any officers, members of the public, or the suspect,” Tustin police officials said.

A weapon used in the stabbings was recovered at the scene, according to the department.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Matthew Heraty of Tustin, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

Police said Heraty has no prior arrests.

No further details were available.