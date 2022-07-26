Gerardo Doroteo is seen in an undated photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on July 26, 2022.

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife while she was sitting in her parked vehicle in the Venice area on Monday is being sought by police.

Officers responded to the area of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard about 5:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was found in a vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds to her torso and was taken to a hospital. Police said she was “bleeding profusely” after the stabbing.

On her way to the hospital, the victim told police that her husband had stabbed her multiple times while she was parked in the area of Washington Boulevard and Yale Avenue.

“The victim was able to exit the driver’s side of her vehicle when a good Samaritan driving by observed her in the street and drove her to safe location where police were contacted,” LAPD described in a news release.

The motive behind the attack is unknown.

The assailant, who police allege is Gerardo Doroteo, 37, was seen running south on Yale Avenue after the attack.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Detective Muther of LAPD’s Pacific division at 310-482-6383.