An Oxnard man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while standing on the 101 Freeway in Ventura Sunday night, authorities said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was in the No. 1 lane of the southbound 101 Freeway north of Seaward Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. when he was struck, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The man, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, was hit by a 2019 Ford Ranger driven by a 25-year-old Camarillo man. According to the CHP, the pickup was traveling about 65 to 70 mph.

“After being struck by the Ranger, the pedestrian came to a rest within the #1 traffic lane of US-101 southbound and was subsequently struck by two other unknown vehicles prior to emergency personnel arrival,” the release said.

The man was declared dead at the scene, and the Ranger driver stayed and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.