An Apple Valley man was arrested after he allegedly started multiple fires in the restroom of a grocery store Sunday afternoon.

Hector Huerta, 40, faces an arson charge after he started multiple blazes in the bathroom of WinCo Foods, located at 19047 Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

By the time deputies arrived, the fires had been extinguished, but Huerta had been “confronted by store employees and a retired firefighter,” a press release said.

A motive for the alleged arson was not disclosed.

Huerta is being held at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $80,000 bail, and he was due to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 760-240-7400 or 760-956-5001.

To remain anonymous, call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.