A man shoplifting from a retail store led authorities to another suspect and a stolen vehicle in Huntington Beach on Sunday.

A store employee noticed the man selecting items from display shelves and leaving the store without paying, Huntington Beach Police Department said. He was seen entering a vehicle parked in front of the store.

When officers arrived, the vehicle the man entered was located, and he was detained along with a woman who was in the vehicle. After an investigation, police found that the vehicle was reported stolen.

The male suspect was arrested for grand theft, while the female suspect was taken into custody for being in possession of a stolen car, police said.

Neither suspect has been identified.