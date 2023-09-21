A man is now in custody after stealing a car and leading officers on a pursuit through Santa Monica on Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Santa Monica Police Department, officers observed a vehicle run a red light near the 700 block of Montana Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

After the driver failed to yield to police officers and committed additional traffic violations while driving recklessly, they collided with a vehicle at the intersection of 7th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

“The driver failed to stop after the collision, continuing to drive without regard to public safety down the pier ramp and into the Newcomb lot,” SMPD said in a statement. “The vehicle pursuit terminated when the driver was boxed in near the carousel building on the pier.”

Despite being boxed in near the carousel, the driver – identified as Nehemias Rivera-Menjivar of Wilmington – exited his stopped car and attempted to flee on foot. When an officer deployed a taser on Rivera-Menjivar, it had no effect.

“After continued demands, [the suspect] was finally taken into custody without further incident,” SMPD said.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that the vehicle being driven by Rivera-Menjivar was stolen from Long Beach. He also admitted to using marijuana, police said.

Rivera-Menjivar was booked on multiple violations, including felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, evading police, DUI and resisting arrest.

According to the police report, his 22nd birthday is on Thursday.

Anyone with more information related to this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.gov or call the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.