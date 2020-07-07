Man steals safe containing $20K, citizenship papers from home being fumigated in Ventura: Police

A man was caught on home video last month stealing $20,000 and personal items from a home in Ventura that was being fumigated, police said Tuesday.
The incident occurred about 1 a.m. June 25 at a home along the 9500 block of Las Cruses Street.
The man allegedly broke into the home and stole a safe containing the cash, citizenship papers, jewelry and antiques, police said in a tweet.
Authorities also shared two images of the man, apparently from home surveillance video.
The man is seen wearing a heavy-duty mask to protect himself from the fumes inside the house.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4416.