Man steals safe containing $20K, citizenship papers from home being fumigated in Ventura: Police

A man who allegedly stole a safe from a home being fumigated on June 25, 2020 is shown in photos provided by the Ventura Police Department on July 7, 2020.

A man was caught on home video last month stealing $20,000 and personal items from a home in Ventura that was being fumigated, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. June 25 at a home along the 9500 block of Las Cruses Street.

The man allegedly broke into the home and stole a safe containing the cash, citizenship papers, jewelry and antiques, police said in a tweet.

Authorities also shared two images of the man, apparently from home surveillance video.

The man is seen wearing a heavy-duty mask to protect himself from the fumes inside the house.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Ventura Police Department at 805-339-4416.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: 6/25/20, 1am. Location: 9594 Las Cruces St. On the above date & time, a male broke into a house while it was being fumigated & stole a safe containing $20,000 in cash, citizenship papers, jewelry & antiques. Any help in identifying this male is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/oaZ0rhK7FC — Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) July 7, 2020