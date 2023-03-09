When it comes to stolen vehicles, they don’t get much slower than this.

A man was arrested in Big Bear after authorities say he stole a snowplow from City Hall.

The theft occurred Saturday when Jonathan Hernandez, 35, from San Dimas broke into a secured “skid-steer” snowplow and drove away, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were provided GPS data and found the snowplow a short time later. Hernandez, who was still inside the vehicle, was arrested for grand theft, the department said.

Hernandez also had an active felony warrant for his arrest, and a search of a local hotel room where he was staying produced additional charges.

David and Kelli Góra ‘s home is covered after a snowstorm in Big Bear Lake, Calif., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Góra via AP)

“Hotel staff went inside the room to remove Hernandez’s property and located two rifles and live ammunition,” the department said, adding that a handgun was also found inside his car.

Hernandez was first booked into the Big Bear Jail for grand theft and numerous weapons charges and later transferred to the West Valley Detention Center.

He was being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Big Bear and other communities in the San Bernardino Mountains are digging out from a series of snow storms that buried homes and closed roads, stranding thousands of residents.