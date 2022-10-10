A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle appears in an image posted on the agency’s website in April 2019.

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies learned both the victim and suspect worked at the market and had an ongoing feud.

The two exchanged words before the suspect, 57-year-old Marlon Uy of Pomona, allegedly armed himself with a cleaver and struck the victim multiple times in the upper torso, authorities claim.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Uy stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He was eventually booked on suspicion of attempted murder, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

No further details about the incident have been released.