A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Upland on Monday night.

According to the Upland Police Department, the incident was reported around 9:54 p.m. at Foothill Boulevard and Hospital Parkway.

An adult male, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a female, stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Foothill Boulevard will remain closed in both directions at Hospital Parkway until police are finished with their investigation.