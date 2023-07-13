A man was struck with a machete in Anaheim on July 12, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Police are searching for whoever struck a man in the head with a machete near an Anaheim Burger King restaurant Wednesday night.

The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Brookhurst Street.

Officers were dispatched to investigate the possible assault along with reports of an injured male inside a nearby restaurant.

Anaheim police found a victim at a Burger King who was bleeding from the head. The victim said he had been struck over the head with a machete.

Investigators determined the attack did not happen inside the restaurant.

The unidentified male victim was transported to a UCI Medical Center in Orange with a large laceration to his head, the Police Department confirmed.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident.