Police are searching for whoever struck a man in the head with a machete near an Anaheim Burger King restaurant Wednesday night.
The incident took place around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Brookhurst Street.
Officers were dispatched to investigate the possible assault along with reports of an injured male inside a nearby restaurant.
Anaheim police found a victim at a Burger King who was bleeding from the head. The victim said he had been struck over the head with a machete.
Investigators determined the attack did not happen inside the restaurant.
The unidentified male victim was transported to a UCI Medical Center in Orange with a large laceration to his head, the Police Department confirmed.
No arrests had been made in connection with the incident.