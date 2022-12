A man was killed in a hit-and-run in South L.A. on Dec. 16, 2022. (OC Hawk)

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Florence area of South Los Angeles Friday evening.

The man was crossing the street near East 76th Street and Avalon Boulevard at 6:09 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene, while the driver fled the scene.

No description of the vehicle is available.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.