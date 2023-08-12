A man was killed after being hit by a car in Orange County early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 73 Freeway around 1 a.m. on reports of a body in the #2 lane near John Wayne Airport.

Responding Newport Beach paramedics pronounced the man deceased on scene.

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Orange County. (ANG)

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Orange County. (ANG)

A man was killed after being hit by a car in Orange County. (ANG)

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with authorities.

The victim has not been identified.

California Highway Patrol officers with the Santa Ana station are handling the investigation.