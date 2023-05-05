A man was struck and hospitalized while running across the 101 Freeway in Ventura County on Thursday.

California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a man running on the freeway just south of Rose Avenue in Oxnard around 3:13 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they spotted a 49-year-old Javier Dominguez running across the northbound lanes of traffic toward the southbound lanes.

Dominguez climbed over a concrete divider wall and ran into a southbound lane where he was immediately struck by a Chevrolet 3500 utility truck, deputies said.

The impact left Dominguez with major injuries as he landed two lanes over from where he was hit.

The truck driver, a 63-year-old Camarillo man, was not injured during the crash and was determined to be sober, said CHP. The victims’ sobriety, however, was unknown at the time of the crash.

Dominguez was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where his condition remains unknown. The man’s motive for running on the highway remains under investigation.

Southbound lanes on the 101 were shut down for nearly seven hours as authorities from multiple agencies responded to the crash site.