A man died after he was run over by a car in a fatal hit-and-run while suffering a medical incident on Thursday morning in Los Angeles.

According to the L.A. Police Department, around 2:58 a.m., a 37-year-old-man was in medical distress and lost consciousness in the westbound number two lane of traffic on Temple Street, west of Fremont Street.

The man was run over by a driver in a blue metallic Toyota Camry traveling westbound on Temple. The driver fled the scene without stopping to help the pedestrian or identify him or herself. When officers arrived at the scene, the man who was run over was pronounced dead.

Police are now seeking the public’s help for any information about the fatal hit-and-run. Anyone who has information regarding the vehicle is urged to contact Investigator G. Diaz, Central Traffic Detectives, at 213-486-0767 or by e-mail at 36160@lapd.online.

Through the City Council’s Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, community members who provide information leading to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, and conviction can receive a reward of up to $50,000.