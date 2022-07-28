Officials are investigating a deadly fall in Beverly Hills on July 28, 2022. (KTLA)

A man is dead after he fell from a tree in Beverly Hills on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was climbing a tree in the 1100 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive at 2:48 p.m. when he fell, was reported to 911 as suffering a head injury, according to Lt. Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

When responders arrived, the man was unresponsive, and he was declared dead shortly after.

It’s unknown why or how he climbed the tree, Trejo said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Coldwater Canyon Drive will remain closed until further notice.