A man was injured following a shooting at the Newport Pier Friday night. 

Newport Beach Police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 10:30 p.m. near McFadden Place and Oceanfront. 

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the cheek. 

The suspect, described as an adult white male, is still at large and no arrests have been made. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition. 

It is unclear what led to the shooting. 