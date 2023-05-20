A man was injured following a shooting at the Newport Pier Friday night.
Newport Beach Police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 10:30 p.m. near McFadden Place and Oceanfront.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the cheek.
The suspect, described as an adult white male, is still at large and no arrests have been made.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.