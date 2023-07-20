A man in San Bernardino County who was attacked Tuesday suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital, authorities announced this week.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Colorado River Station responded to reports of a man sitting on the curb and bleeding profusely at around 11:15 a.m., according to an SBSD news release.

When deputies contacted the unidentified man, they discovered that he had been attacked and sustained severe lacerations to his face, hands and arms. Medical personnel treated the victim at the scene before he was flown to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what led to the attack or what type of weapon was used against the victim, but authorities said the suspect had already fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy L. Stout at the Colorado River/Needles Police Department at 760-326-9200. Anonymous tips can be made online through WeTip.