Man survives 75-foot plunge from Palm Springs Aerial Tramway deck

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which takes visitors more than 8,500 feet above the desert floor to the hiking trails of Mt. San Jacinto State Park, is seen in an undated photo. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A man plunged 75 feet from an observation deck near the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway over the weekend and miraculously survived, authorities said.

An employee at a restaurant atop the Mt. San Jacinto summit noticed a man climbing over a railing on Saturday just before he slipped and fell, according to Greg Purdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway.

Emergency officials received a call around 5:30 p.m. about a person going over the side of the cliff, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The man — who was not identified — slipped on hard ice and landed in an inaccessible area, officials said.

A helicopter from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was requested, but because of the icy conditions, it could not assist in the rescue efforts. Instead, firefighters responded to the scene with ropes and riggings and rappelled down to the man’s location.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.