A man has been arrested in connection with an arson at Los Angeles City Hall over the weekend, police announced Monday.

The fire was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday night at the building on 1st and Main streets in downtown L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect allegedly broke a second-floor window and set fire to an office inside.

Police confirmed an accelerant was used in the fire, which was immediately contained. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The suspect, Carlos Tercero-Maradiaga, 36, was arrested in the downtown L.A. area around 6:15 p.m. the following day, police said.

He was booked on suspicion of arson.

“At this point, there is no indication that this arson is related to any other arson or crime series,” police said.

No further details about the incident or the arrest have been released.

The incident remains under investigation by LAPD’s major crimes division.