Deputies fatally shoot man suspected of brandishing shotgun in Lake Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles are parked outside a Lake Los Angeles home where deputies were responding to reports of a man brandishing a shotgun on April 29, 2021. (Beth Sotelo)

A man suspected of brandishing a shotgun in Lake Los Angeles Thursday was fatally shot by deputies responding to the scene, authorities said.

Deputies with the Lancaster Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received reports about the man allegedly brandishing a shotgun near 170th Street East and Rawhide Avenue at 8:40 a.m., according to Ali Villalobos, a spokesman for the station.

He said there were reports that the man fired two shots but nobody was struck. The department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and an LASD air response were dispatched to the scene, Villalobos said.

LASD also requested the assistance of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the fire agency said.

At 10:15 a.m., sheriff’s officials announced the evacuation of residents in the “immediate area” and several street closures due to police activity.

Deputies fatally shot the man sometime after they responded, LASD officials confirmed just after 1 p.m. The man was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

However, sheriff’s officials have not released details about when exactly the shooting occurred and what happened before shots were fired. It’s also unclear how many deputies were involved.

No information about any other circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

LASD confirmed the man’s death about two hours after homicide detectives responded.

At 11:05 a.m., they reported to the 39400 block of 167th Street East, the residential area where the shooting occurred, officials said in a news release.

No deputies were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.