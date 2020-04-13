Man suspected of chasing, fatally shooting 1 outside Century City Mall is found in Maryland and arrested

A man suspected of chasing down and fatally shooting one person outside the Westfield Century City Mall has been found in Maryland and arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

Brandon Hinton, 26, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators believe 26-year-old Brandon Hinton fatally shot a man after chasing him around the mall during an altercation that started among a group of people inside Javier’s Restaurant on January 20, according to LAPD.

As the chase continued, several shots were fired. LAPD Lt. John Radtke at the time said it’s “extremely fortunate” that no one else was wounded.

The gunman fled the scene as officers arrived and found the victim on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The FBI later found Hinton in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 16, and he was detained before being extradited back to Los Angeles on Friday, authorities said.

Police investigate a fatal shooting outside the Westfield Century City mall on Jan. 20, 2020. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

Hinton was booked on a $4 million bail murder warrant, LAPD said.

His arraignment is scheduled for later this week.

Anyone with information, including on any possible additional victims, is urged to call LAPD’s homicide investigators at 213-382-9470 or 877-527-3247. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

