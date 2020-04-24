Man suspected of DUI in fatal Garden Grove crash found dead; suicide suspected

The intersection of Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

A 27-year-old man awaiting criminal proceedings for allegedly killing a woman in a DUI crash in Garden Grove earlier this month was found dead from suspected suicide at a Westminster motel on Tuesday, police said.

The body of Kyle Michael Morrey was found alongside a suicide note and drugs at the Executive Suites Inn, 6732 Westminster Blvd., according to Garden Grove Police Department Officer Paul Ashby. It appeared he had died hours earlier.

He was suspected of DUI in connection with an April 15 crash at Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove that claimed the life of 59-year-old Julie Varley of Garden Grove, according to police and Orange County coroner records.

Varley was stopped at a red light when another car driven by Morely slammed into hers from behind, police said at the time. The woman succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash.

Morrey was suspected of DUI, but he was turned over to a hospital for treatment prior to booking, Ashby said.

The suspect was released from the hospital days later.

Police and prosecutors had been preparing to file a criminal complaint against him for the deadly crash when he was found dead Tuesday, officials said.