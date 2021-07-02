Man suspected of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend in Compton arrested in Mexico

Mexican police on Friday arrested a man sought in connection with the slaying of his ex-girlfriend in Compton, authorities said.

Police in Rosarito received a tip from the public that the suspect, Victor Sosa, was working at Papas and Beer, a popular bar and nightclub in the coastal city about 15 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, said Det. Ray Lugo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives had been seeking Sosa, 25, on suspicion of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend, Daisy De La O. Investigators believed that Sosa had gone to Mexico after the 19-year-old’s body was discovered in February behind the apartment complex on Long Beach Boulevard where she lived with her family.

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, Rosarito police went to the bar and questioned Sosa, who had been working there under a different name, Lugo said. He initially denied being the man sought by Los Angeles authorities but eventually acknowledged it was him, the detective said.

