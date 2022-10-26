A man sought by police is seen entering an apartment complex in Echo Park on Oct. 9, 2022. (LAPD)

Police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of forcing his way into an apartment and sexually assaulting a female in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 after the victim took her dog for a walk at Echo Park Lake, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim returned to her apartment when the man approached her and said something about her dog. As she walked inside, the man forced his way into the apartment as she was trying to close the door, police said.

The suspect allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, got on top of her, and groped her.

The victim screamed for help and slapped the suspect twice in the face, but he covered her mouth and groped her again, police said.

The victim was eventually able to separate from the suspect by kicking him. She then crawled to the door screaming for help.

Police say the suspect took off toward Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street.

Video footage posted to YouTube by the police department showed the suspect wearing a dark gray sweater, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

He was described as a male Hispanic with dark hair, brown eyes, and a mustache. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 to 200 pounds.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 213-484-3625. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.