A man from Reseda was arrested early Tuesday morning following a string of fires in Burbank that appear to have been deliberately set.

Officers from the Burbank Police Department and firefighters from the Burbank Fire Department responded to 11 different reports of a person setting fires in dumpster, bushes and trash heaps across the city.

The fire spree began around 10:40 p.m. Monday night, and was primarily concentrated in the southwest portion of the city, police said.

Each fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread to any structures and no injuries were reported.

As part of the investigation, police obtained security footage that showed the suspect and his vehicle.

Around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, authorities responded to a 12th fire burning behind a Starbucks on the 300 block of N. Pass Avenue.

Police searched the area and located and arrested a man inside a nearby Vons who matched the description of the suspect.

He’s been identified as Tigran Gazdhyan, 31, of Reseda.

Gazdhyan was booked into jail and is expected to face several felony charges for arson when he appears in court on Thursday. He’s being held without bail due to a probation violation.

The investigation is ongoing and police say Gazdhyan may be connected to other similar suspicious fires that were set in the Toluca Lake area.

Anyone with information about these fires is urged to contact Burbank police Detective Cameron Mencuri at 818-238-3210.