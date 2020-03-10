Man suspected of killing 7-Eleven clerk during robbery in Whittier is arrested: Police

Whittier police released a surveillance still of the suspect, seen left, on Feb. 22, 2020; a booking photo of Kevin Hall, right, was released by police on March 10, 2020.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a clerk during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Whittier last month, police announced Tuesday.

Kevin Hall of Apple Valley was taken into custody around 6 a.m. after search warrants were served at two location in Los Angeles County, according to a statement from the Whittier Police Department and jail records.

Personnel with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the L.A. County Special Enforcement Bureau assisted police.

Hall was arrested on suspicion of homicide and on an outstanding warrant, the statement read.

He is suspected of fatally shooting a 7-Eleven employee during a robbery that happened shortly before dawn on Feb. 22, according to police.

The incident unfolded after a man armed with a semi-automatic handgun entered the convenience store, located at 8438 Santa Fe Springs Road, police said on the day of the incident.

He allegedly demanded money from the clerk and then shot him, even though the employee appeared to be cooperating with him, according to surveillance video.

The victim was identified by police and relatives as Maninder Singh Sahi, a father of two young children. He was in his 20s.

Two customers inside the store escaped without injury.

Police released surveillance images of the partially-masked man in the aftermath of the killing as they sought to apprehend him.

Investigators eventually identified Hall as the suspect; they think he was possibly involved in other robberies in the region.

Hall is expected to appear in court on Thursday. He is being held without bail, according to inmate records.