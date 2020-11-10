Man suspected of making threats, throwing hatchet at neighbor arrested in Ventura

A man suspected of making threats and throwing a hatchet at his neighbor was arrested following a standoff with officers in Ventura Tuesday morning.

Police received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. that a man was throwing various items onto his neighbor’s lawn in the 300 block of Arapaho Street, the Ventura Police Department stated in a news release.

As officers were headed to the location, the suspect allegedly threw a hatchet that nearly struck the neighbor in the head.

The suspect, identified by police as 50-year-old Jeffrey Karrh, was also verbally threatening to harm his neighbor, police stated.

When officers arrived, Karrh ran inside his home and refused to come out.

Once inside, he began throwing items out of the windows and could be heard breaking things, the Police Department stated.

Negotiators talked to Karrh for nearly an hour before he finally opened his garage door and was taken into custody.

Karrh was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident.