A sexual assault suspect is behind bars more than a year after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in Santa Ana, police said Thursday.

On July 5, 2022, the victim was walking home in the 300 block of South Harbor Boulevard around 9 p.m. when the suspect approached and began speaking to her, the Santa Ana Police Department posted on its Instagram page.

The 23-year-old victim told police the suspect, later identified as 57-year-old Ignacio Segura Lemus of Santa Ana, asked her to hang out but she refused and tried to walk away.

“The suspect then followed the victim, knocked her down, dragged her behind a business, where he sexually assaulted her,” The Police Department stated.

The victim called police after the suspect fled the scene and detectives began their investigation.

On Thursday, Lemus was arrested and booked on several sexual assault-related charges, the Police Department said.

Bail for Lemus was set at $1 million.

Investigators believe Lemus may have been involved in additional assaults and asked anyone with information to call Detective M. Thomas at 714-245-3524.

Tips can also be provided to mthomas@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.