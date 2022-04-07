An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left an off-duty Inglewood police officer hospitalized last week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 27-year-old Marquis Wilkerson was identified as the suspected shooter and was arrested in Michigan.

Wilkerson was arrested Thursday evening by local police and the U.S. Marshals Service inside a home in Flint, which is about an hour north of Detroit.

The Sheriff’s Office said he was taken into custody without incident and authorities are planning to have him extradited back to Los Angeles County.

Wilkerson is accused of shooting an off-duty Inglewood police officer on Thursday, March 31 in Lennox. The officer was shot multiple times, including in the upper torso, and was taken to the hospital.

The officer’s condition was most recently listed as stable, although the sheriff’s office has not released additional information about the officer’s current status.

Once Wilkerson arrives in Los Angeles County he is expected be charged with multiple felony counts including attempted murder, kidnapping and spousal assault.

Anyone with additional information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also provide an anonymous tip at lacrimestoppers.org.