Man suspected of slaying 2 people in Anaheim found dead in Gaviota area of Santa Barbara County

A man suspected in the slayings of two people in Anaheim on Sunday morning was found dead a few hours later from what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Shooting victims Efrain Hernandez-Ramirez and Maria Ernestina Ramirez are seen in images provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of South Haster Street about 6:15 a.m. to investigate a report that two people had been shot, the Anaheim Police Department stated in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of 47-year-old Maria Ernestina Ramirez of Anaheim, and 40-year-old Efrain Hernandez-Ramirez of Placentia.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Ernestina-Ramirez had a long-term dating relationship, which recently ended, with 57-year-old Jorge Pino of Salt Lake City, Utah, and identified him as a suspect in the killings.

Homicide detectives tracked Pino to the Gaviota area of Santa Barbara County and had a warrant for his arrest when they found his body.

Pino had apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Police Department stated.

Anyone with further information, or anyone who may have had contact with Pino, was asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.