Man suspected of stabbing victim with garden claw fatally shot by deputies in Bellflower

Deputies responding to a street racing incident were involved in a fatal shooting after being flagged down by the victim of an unrelated stabbing in Bellflower early Thursday morning.

The deputies had been sent to the intersection of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard to handle the street racing call just after midnight when they were approached by someone who said they had been stabbed by a person with a garden claw, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated.

The victim then pointed to a man in his 30s and identified him as the suspect.

The unidentified suspect fled southbound on Downey Avenue when deputies attempted to detain him.

The pursuing deputies eventually caught up to the man in the 17400 block of Downey Avenue.

The suspect then turned and advanced on the deputies while swinging the garden claw, which had spikes on the end of it, the Sheriff’s Department stated. The claw was said to be about 3 feet long.

“A deputy-involved shooting occurred” at that point, the release stated.

The unidentified suspect was struck multiple times in the upper body and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing victim was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Investigators determined that the street racing incident was not related to the stabbing.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.