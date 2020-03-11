Man takes own life after stabbing 1, shooting at others in Garden Grove cafe

A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Garden Grove cafe at around noon on Tuesday after stabbing a customer in the hand and shooting at others, authorities said.

Nobody else was injured in the incident that happened at Cafe 368 at 109747 Westminster Ave., the Garden Grove Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to the scene after receiving a report shortly after 12 p.m. of a shooting that had just happened in the business.

Police arrived to find a man who had died of a gunshot wound, as well as the apparent weapon used.

Investigators said they later learned that the man, whose name has not been released, walked into the premises and confronted several customers eating inside.

One of them got up and began walking out the door. That’s when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed that person in the hand, according to police.

The victim continued to leave and drove himself to the hospital, where he received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The assailant proceeded to argue with the customers inside the business before pulling out a handgun and shooting at them, according to detectives. Nobody was struck, and the customers ran out of the cafe.

The perpetrator then walked to the restroom area and took his own life, police said.

Investigators said there is no further threat to the community. They did not release any information about a possible motive.

