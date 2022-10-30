A man in a wheelchair was seen rolling down the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles on Oct. 30, 2022 (ANG News)

A man was seen in video taking his wheelchair onto the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

Video from ANG News showed the man wheeling himself at slow speeds in a lane of the freeway with a large backup of cars behind him.

At one point, the videographer can be heard yelling at the man to get off the road, fearing that he may get injured or killed.

It apparently happened around midnight near Santa Monica Boulevard.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the area and caught up with the man around the 405 and 10 Freeway interchange.

Witnesses said the man was detained and removed from the freeway.

It’s unclear if the man was charged or hospitalized following the incident.