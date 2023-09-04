A man was arrested on Monday after he threatened to kill another man during a road rage incident in Simi Valley.

Around 6 p.m., Simi Valley police officers responded to reports of a driver following another driver after a hit-and-run incident. Officers located the suspect involved, 77-year-old Joe Fisher of Simi Valley, and they conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, Fisher was detained after he exited his vehicle and began charging the officers.

Authorities determined that Fisher and another driver were involved in a road rage incident in the parking lot of Albertsons on Madera Road. Police say Fisher backed his car up into the front of the other driver’s car and then drove away. While the victim followed him and contacted authorities, Fisher pulled his car next to the victim’s and threatened to kill him.

Fisher was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Ventura County main jail.