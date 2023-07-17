A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly threatening a Loma Linda hotel guest with a gun for being too loud, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

The incident occurred around 11:25 p.m. Saturday at a hotel in the 25200 block of Redlands Boulevard.

Responding deputies discovered that while the victim was in her hotel room, the suspect, identified as 41-year-old James Hamilton, came to her door and complained she was too loud.

Hamilton returned again a few minutes later and complained about the noise. At that point, the suspect allegedly took out a handgun from his waistband, drew back the hammer of the gun and pointed it at the victim as he threatened her, officials detailed in a news release.

Deputies eventually detained Hamilton and recovered a Beretta PX4 gun and a box of .40 caliber ammunition in his room.

Hamilton, a resident of Cedar Hill, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person. He is being held on $115,000 bail.

No further details about the incident have been released.