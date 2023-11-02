A man convicted of second-degree murder in California’s first fentanyl-related homicide case will be sentenced to prison on Friday.

Vicente David Romero, 34, was found guilty of murder in August in a landmark trial for the state of California.

During the trial, Romero admitted to giving 26-year-old Kelsey King a “split” pill that he knew contained fentanyl in Temecula on June 16, 2020.

King later overdosed and died on the synthetic opioid, which officials say is more than 50 times more potent than heroin.

Romero also admitted to additional charges related to firearms possession.

He’s expected in court at 8:30 a.m., at which point he could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Romero’s case is the first of 25 active fentanyl-related homicide cases to go to trial in Riverside County, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.