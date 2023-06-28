The Hermosa Beach Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera throwing a firework into a crowd, injuring multiple people.

The man, who appears to be between 18 and 25 years old, was near a silent disco event at Vista in Hermosa Beach at about 9:45 p.m. on June 17 when he pulled out a firework, lit it and threw it into the crowd, as shown in video shared to Instagram by the HBPD.

“Fragments of the firework hit multiple people” in the crowd at the restaurant and bar, located at 11 Pier Ave., police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Video released by the Hermosa Beach Police Department shows a man throwing a lit firework into a crowd on June 17, 2023. (Hermosa Beach Police)

The man fled on a gas-powered beach cruiser bicycle after tossing the explosive. The vehicle has a fuel tank under the handlebars and an American flag near the back of the vehicle.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with yellow lining, dark pants and a red, white and blue helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HBPD at 310-318-0360.