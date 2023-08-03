A girl is safe and her alleged trafficker is facing felony charges after the Long Beach Police Department took the man into custody last month.

Calvin Lane of Gardena brought the unidentified girl to Los Angeles to “work as a commercial sex worker,” and while she was being trafficked, “she was physically and sexually assaulted,” the LBPD said in a news release.

The girl was later brought to Long Beach for sex work, and on July 9, police located her at 67th Street and Long Beach Boulevard after receiving a report of a person in distress.

Once investigators identified Lane as the girl’s trafficker, they located him at his Gardena home and took him into custody.

“During the arrest, officers discovered an additional adult victim,” police said.

Lane, who police said is 27 years old but who appears to be listed as 37 in jail records, faces charges of human trafficking of a minor with violence and pimping an adult.

He was being held in Men’s Central Jail in lieu of $1.1 million bail with a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 10.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 562-570-7219.

To remain anonymous, submit a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.