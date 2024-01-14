A man was airlifted out of a remote Forest Service road in San Bernardino County after a Jeep he was in rolled over during an off-roading excursion that left him trapped beneath the vehicle over the weekend.

First responders with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to 911 calls about the Jan. 13 incident on Forest Service Road 2N47, east of Interstate 15 in the area of the Cajon Pass at around 10:44 a.m., authorities said.

Because of the rugged and remote location of the accident, firefighters requested air resources from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to shuttle personnel and equipment to the scene. Firefighters also deployed two of their own all terrain 4×4 rescue vehicles, fire truck and a medic ambulance.

At the crash site, first responders found the overturned Jeep with the male victim trapped beneath the badly damaged off-roading vehicle.

First responders on a remote U.S. Forest Service trail work to free man trapped under his jeep on Jan. 13, 2024. (SBC Fire Department)

First responders with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department seen airlifting a man from a remote site after an off-roading excursion on Jan. 13, 2024. (SBCSD)

All-terrain 4×4 rescue vehicle used during the rescue of a man trapped under his jeep in a remote area near the Cajon Pass on Jan. 13, 2024. (SBC Fire Department)

Map image of the remote location where the off-roading accident occurred on Jan. 13, 2024. (SBC Fire Department)

“Firefighter-paramedics simultaneously worked on advance lifesaving care and complex rescue operations,” officials said. “Steep terrain, leaking fuel and an unstable ground complicated rescue operations.”

When crews were eventually able to free the man from beneath the vehicle, he was airlifted to a local trauma center by the sheriff’s department.

Information about the man’s condition was not immediately available.

Along with the sheriff’s department, officials with the United States Forest Service assisted in the rescue operation.