A Claremont man was arrested after trying and failing to burglarize two Chino Hills homes early Monday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

In the first burglary attempt, which occurred at 1:23 a.m. in the 14000 block of Evening Primrose Place, a man tried to open several doors in the home’s backyard, though he had left by the time deputies arrived, officials said in a news release.

Less than 20 minutes later, another burglary attempt was reported, this time in the 3100 block of Giant Forest Loop, which officials noted is “near the residence on Evening Primrose Palace.”

Investigators didn’t find the burglar at this home, either, though they located Nathan Chow, 26, “in the backyard of another residence” on Giant Forest Loop, they said.

Chow was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on a charge of attempted residential burglary. He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, and he is due to appear in Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-364-2000.

To remain anonymous, call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.