An Adelanto man was arrested Sunday for attempting to deliver a backpack full of drugs to the High Desert Detention Center, authorities said.

Luis Caballer, 29, walked up to the Detention Center located at 9438 Commerce Way and used the intercom system to request entry to the delivery area around 7:30 a.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Caballer informed the staff he was there to make a delivery of drugs and was asked to sit on the curb until someone could come out to assist him, according to the news release.

Deputies made contact with Caballer, who they said had a backpack containing about 1.8 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The deputies also suspected he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Caballer was arrested on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance to a jail facility.

His bail was set at $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-762-7463.