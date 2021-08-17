A man was arrested after driving his car into the Colorado River after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop in Needles on Aug. 16, 2021. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

A driver trying to flee from deputies was arrested after he drove his truck into a stretch of the Colorado River in the Needles area, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident began when deputies pulled over a vehicle for a violation around 2:45 a.m. Monday in the area of G and Broadway streets, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered that the driver — identified as 54-year-old Edward Pelton of Washington — had an active felony warrant for his arrest. Deputies tried to take him into custody, at which he point he drove away “in a reckless manner,” sheriff’s officials said.

Pelton tried to evade capture by driving into the Colorado River, spurring a search for him that involved multiple agencies, according to the release.

He was later found and arrested on suspicion of felony evading. He has since been released after being hospitalized for what investigators described as “numerous medical issues.”

No further details about the incident were released.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Sutton at 760-326-9200, or leave an anonymous tip by using the We-Tip hotline at 800-782-7463.