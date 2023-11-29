A Los Angeles man has turned himself in after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Silver Lake earlier this month.

Christopher Gibson, 31, was driving a 2011 Mazda 3 on Sunset Boulevard near Edgecliffe Avenue at about 1:10 a.m. on Nov. 7 when he hit a 32-year-old man riding a scooter, then fled west on Sunset, police said in a news release.

The scooter rider was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter, police said. His identity has not been released.

Gibson turned himself in to authorities on Monday and was arrested before he was freed on $100,000 bail.

His next court is appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A. Munoz at 213-833-3713 or email 38590@lapd.online.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.