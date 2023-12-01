A man suspected of using a hammer to smash display cases and take merchandise from a Macy’s in Simi Valley was captured after a short pursuit Thursday evening.

A smash-and-grab robbery was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the department store located at 1475 Simi Town Center Way.

The suspect fled in what was described as a white passenger vehicle before police arrived but officers were able to locate it a short time later traveling eastbound on the 118 Freeway, the Simi Valley Police Department stated in a news release.

A pursuit ensued for a short time when the driver, later identified as 44-year-old Palmdale resident Lande Butler, refused to pull over.

Butler exited the freeway and continued on surface streets until abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot in a residential area.

Butler was ultimately located and arrested after a perimeter was established with the help of Los Angeles Police Department air support.

Roughly $6,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and later returned to Macy’s police said.

Butler was booked on suspicion of robbery and evading a peace officer.