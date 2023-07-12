A man tried using his T-shirt to stop a wildfire from spreading in the Sylmar area Tuesday night.

The fire was burning near the 210 Freeway around 11:30 p.m. when the good Samaritan jumped into action.

A man is seen using his T-shirt to fight a wildfire in the Sylmar area on July 11, 2023. (RMG News)

Video shows him frantically waving his shirt in an effort to stop the fire from spreading.

Los Angles Fire Department crews arrived on the scene and asked the man to stop as they took over the situation.

Crews were seen giving the man what appeared to be a bottle of water after he left the firefight.

The flames were out shortly before midnight.