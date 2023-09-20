Fire crews respond to a fire burning in the Hollywood area on Sept. 20, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A man was seen walking away from a fire that had just been set in a Hollywood intersection early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. near Wilcox and Franklin avenues along the border of Hollywood and Hollywood Hills.

The man who allegedly set the fire was seen walking westbound on Franklin and eventually disappeared into a nearby building, an OnScene.TV stringer news reporter said.

A man is seen walking away from a fire in the Hollywood area. (OnScene.TV)

The reporter called 911 as flames shot into the air near a Prius that was parked on the street.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and quickly doused the flames.

The fire did cause damage to the tire and back bumper of the Prius.