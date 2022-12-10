Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly exposed himself to students in Fountain Valley. (Fountain Valley Police)

Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to students at a Fountain Valley school.

The suspect was seen “loitering” around school property on Nov. 28 around 5 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police.

Victims say he exposed himself to a group of students before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

He was last spotted wearing a bright blue jacket, black baseball cap, dark pants, tan shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact Detective K. Holmes at Kimberly.Holmes@fountainvalley.org or Detective Sergeant B. Hughes at Bill.Hughes@fountainvalley.org and reference case FVPD DR #22-41750.